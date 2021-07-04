Four things you can do with Bizum and maybe you did not know

The wire transfer it is one of the oldest things there is. Instead of taking money out of your account and putting it in another, you do the shipping directly. In the past it was done at the window, then from the ATM and, not long ago, from the internet and from your bank’s mobile applications. But then Bizum arrived.

Bizum is not the first to offer sending money between individuals. PayPal and others have been around for a long time. The particularity of Bizum is that it has the support of practically all of Spanish banking entities plus, it’s so easy to use that has been done with the favor of the public.

But this money transfer app serves many things. Let’s see four examples of what Bizum gives himself to make your day to day easier in terms of collections and payments.

Multiple transfer

The most common action in Bizum is to send money to a person. But this service associated with your bank also allows send money to multiple people at once. Specifically, you can send money to a maximum of 30 people.

To do so, at the time of shipment you must include phone numbers or contacts from your phonebook who will receive the specified amount. To do this, simply click on the + symbol to add more people.

Keep in mind that you will send the specified amount to each of the indicated people. If you put € 20 and four contacts, you will be sending € 20 to each one, that is, a total of € 80. The same happens if you ask for an amount To several people. It will have to be the same amount for all. That is, you cannot pay or request different amounts in a multiple transfer.

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

Share bank account with Bizum

Your Bizum account is yours and yours alone. That is, only you can send and receive money with your account. But this does not prevent that if you have one shared bank account, you can use it with multiple Bizum accounts.

Come on, you don’t need to share your Bizum account. Instead, each user can have their own account. Of course, what will be more comfortable for you is to create a joint bank account in order to share expenses and income.

The inflows and outflows of money will appear differentiated according to the Bizum account used in each case. So you can better control expenses.

Online shopping

Bizum has become popular for facilitating payment between individuals, but its managers want to go further and become an alternative to the credit card, PayPal, Apple Pay, Amazon Pay or Alipay, among others.

So if you are a regular at Bizum, you can go through this link and see in which online stores you can make purchases and pay from your mobile with this application. In addition to online stores, there are also physical stores where you will find the Bizum label or sticker.

Send money to someone who does not use Bizum

Although many people use Bizum, there are still those who do not have their user account activated. Either because you have never had the need or because you are not interested. The question is, what if I want send money to someone and you don’t use Bizum? Will that money be lost in cyberspace?

Obviously, to send and receive money through this service you need to have it activated. The good news is that if you send a payment to someone who doesn’t use it, you will receive a message notice inviting you to register.

According to those responsible for the service, “your shipment will be pending until the recipient registers, at which time the shipment will be made. Yes, after two days from the date of sending the money, the recipient does not register, the operation will be canceled automatically ”.

If you ask for money from someone without Bizum, the request will be sent. What if “after seven days from the date of dispatch, the recipient is not registered, the operation will be automatically canceled ”.

