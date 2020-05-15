After five years of being accompanied by silence, Caribou returned at the beginning of the year with Suddenly, his fifth studio album. In an interview, the Canadian producer told us that he put it together through a collection of 900 samples, recordings and ideas that were taking shape.

In large part, his great friend Four Tet served as an anchor to take these ideas and gradually shape them to have 12 songs that explained his history of recent years. Now, Dan Snaith lent Hebden one of his songs, “Never Come Back” to give him his own special touch.

As some fans of electronic music, the sessions that Boiler Room is fanning, and Four Tet will know, the Brit made a set in the latest edition of Streaming from Isolation on the London music platform. It was there that the remix was originally released.

The original version of “Never Come Back” is an effort that is directed more towards club sound, but the Four Tet remix pushes it into rave territory that today is so much missed.

In a press release, Snaith spoke about the remix “Never Come Back” and his relationship with Hebden: “Kieran was already part of my music before mixing it. He spent hours listening to drafts of Suddenly tracks and giving me feedback, as he has done with my previous albums. I love that when people think of us as musical allies, they see something real and genuine, not a device of the music industry. ”

Caribou continued to talk a little about his great friendship with Four Tet. “We are the closest friends, so much so that I feel that we are a family, and I love that the people who listen to our music can feel that. So of course I thought of Kieran as the person in charge of mixing ‘Never Come Back ‘.”

He concluded: “It goes without saying that he has destroyed it, creating a beautiful and twisted techno banger that, as evidenced by its inclusion in its recent Boiler Room broadcast, will make people dance in any circumstance. ”.

