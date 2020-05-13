The NBA has been suspended for more than two months and the physical condition for an athlete of this caliber is essential. Being locked up in their homes, away from the training courts and the rhythm of the games can be hard for some players. That is why HoopsHype has contacted some players to find out how they conduct their training.

Elfrid Payton, from the New York Knicks, says that “I’m doing the most important exercises at home” as well as “running around the neighborhood and some sprints on my doorstep.”

Langston Galloway, an escort for the Detroit Pistons, ran into the problem of not having many items in her house, so “I had to do a makeshift gym in my home park.” The former Knicks says his priority now is to “do cardio exercises” since “this is how I can focus more on keeping my shape as close to match form as possible.”

Semi Oyeleye, forward of the Boston Celtics, commented that “I was doing some exercises lifting weight and I go running.” The young man said that living outside of Boston and not in the metropolitan area “is a blessing” since “I have room to go out and exercise.”

The one that has encountered the most problem is Patrick Patterson from the LA Clippers, since he lives in an apartment and “it’s difficult to have everything I need.” However, the veteran intern manages to “train more than an hour in the garage with the things I have and mix it with running in certain areas of LA.” For Patterson, however, what has served him most is “yoga, without a doubt. I search YouTube for yoga sessions and do some. ”

