Four stocks of the biopharma sector vaccinated with purchase recommendation

Spanish pharmaceutical companies have done their homework and, in addition to continuing to research their products, have been able to enhance their business strengths, going from new medical treatments to the manufacture of vaccines, and thus becoming the protagonists of the bags in many sessions.

If we analyze the nine companies in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector of the Continuous Market, all of them, except for one, are in “green” in their accumulated this year and have a positive technical analysis. On this occasion, Grifols is the Spanish stock exchange company that does not have a positive technician and that, in addition, is not being accompanied by investors in its stock market journey, unlike the other eight biopharmaceuticals in the Continuo.

But if we also take into account the opinion of analysts, four of them add to their revaluation Y analysis by indicators, the buy recommendation from the experts: Rovi, Almirall, Faes Farma and Oryzon.

Rovi, a more than promising future

If there is a Spanish company that resonates with the Covid vaccine, it is Laboratorios Rovi. And even more so after this Monday, April 12, the López-Belmonte family company announced the reinforcement of its collaboration with Moderna for the manufacture of the active principle of the vaccine against COVID-19. This, together with the growth of between 20% and 30% in the company’s operating income, the increase in the heparin division and the strong momentum of the ISM Platform, form a practically unbreakable foundation for the good future of Rovi.

At the moment, the stock market numbers already reflect it in the present. With outstanding technical analysis (9.5 out of 10), Rovi is in bull phase in the Continuous Market and their titles accumulate rises above 25%. In addition, during this month of March the laboratory has not stopped revalidating its own all-time highs in several sessions, which have, for the moment, culminated at 48.20 euros on March 26.

To all this must be added the recommendation of the Reuters consensus: add Rovi titles to portfolio, in forecasts for 2021 that will be loaded with good news for the pharmaceutical laboratory, both in terms of R&D and business strengthening.

Almirall, another outstanding technician

For its part, Almirall’s share also receives a total score of 9.5 points, out of a maximum of 10 With our technical indicators, levels that can only be reached when the vast majority of patterns we analyze (volume, volatility, trend and timing) are favorable for the price to continue developing an upward trend in the medium and long term.

With buy recommendation and a cumulative close to 15%, Almirall is a pharmaceutical company that presents a robust balance sheet, solvency and liquidity ratios at very acceptable levels. At the same time, this year expects growth in profits and sales that will allow it to recover the levels prior to the pandemic. All this with attractive valuation multiples compared to its competitors, which has recently revised its recommendation to positive from a fundamental point of view (see report by “Almirall: buy to break resistance”).

Faes Farma, a clean slate in 2021

For its part, Faes Farma is another value to take into account when buying shares in the Continuous Market in the coming months. The company raised the sale of its drugs substantially in the 2020 lockdown phase, but ended the year with 26% drops in a trading year to forget. To this day, Faes Farma maintains its 2021 accumulated in “green” (2.1%) and has a positive technical analysis.

On consolidation phase, the Continuo pharmaceutical company maintains its long-term upward trend, although it is medium-bearish, and has the consent of the consensus.

Oryzon, with the greatest potential

Finally, Oryzon Genomics closes the table of values ​​of the Continuous Market with a purchase recommendation and technical approval of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector.

With long-term uptrend and a technical score of 5.5 out of 10, the company chaired by Carlos Buesa has the purchase recommendation of the analysts, who give it one of the highest potentials of the Spanish stock market: 135% in the next 12 months.

In addition, their titles are positive in the accumulated for the year adding 4%, thanks to figures and business objectives that have not been undermined by the pandemic. In fact, Oryzon 2021 starts 2021 with several clinical trials with significant advances in terms of referrals and response levels, and a very comfortable financial situation, as explained by Carlos Buesa and Enric Rello, CEO and CFO of the company, respectively, in an interview with Ei last March.

VALUE

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

REVALUATION 2021

RECOMMENDATION

LAB. ROVI

9.5

25.2%

To buy

ALMIRALL

9.5

14.9%

To buy

BIOSEARCH

9

53.4%

–

PRIM

8.5

6.7%

–

REIG JOFRE

6.5

23.6%

–

PHARMAMAR

6.5

36%

Keep

FAES FARMA

6.5

2.1%

To buy

ORYZON

5.5

4%

To buy

GRIFOLS

3

-1.2%

To buy