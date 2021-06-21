Four Spaniards start the Wimbledon preview on Monday

06/21/2021 at 1:55 PM CEST

Four Spanish tennis players begin this Monday the preliminary phase of the Wimbledon tournament with the objective of being in the final table that starts on June 28.

Mario Vilella, Bernabé Zapata, Carlos Taberner Y Tommy robredo They dispute the qualifying phase this Monday at the Roehampton complex, on the outskirts of London.

Vilella it is measured in russian Andrey Kuznetsov; Taberner to the Argentine Andrea Collarini; Robredo to czech Tomas Machac Y Shoe to italian Alessandro gianessi.

To be in the final draw at Wimbledon they will have to win three games. The dispute of the day, yes, is in doubt due to the rain that is raining these days on the British capital and that already forced the total cancellation of the day of the Birmingham tournament last Friday.