Four Seasons hotel collapses in China, leaving eight dead

Rescuers leave the site where the Four Seasons Kaiyuan hotel collapsed in the city of Suzhou, near Shanghai, China, on July 13, 2021. Photo: . (Photo: .)

The death toll from the collapse of a building that housed the Four Seasons Kaiyuan hotel in the Chinese city of Suzhou, in the east of the Asian giant, has risen to eight, while another nine remain missing, as confirmed by the authorities on Tuesday .

The collapse took place around 3:30 p.m. (local time) on Monday at a time when there were 23 people in the building, according to rescue services. So far, eight bodies have been recovered and six people have been rescued, including one who is unharmed.

Unauthorized renovation works

Preliminary investigations indicate that the event took place due to unauthorized renovation works, according to the Wujiang district authorities, as indicated by the Mayor’s Office in a statement published on Weibo.

Likewise, he stressed that rescue efforts continue in the area to try to find the rest of the disappeared, efforts involving firefighters, civil defense teams and dozens of vehicles, as well as search dogs.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

