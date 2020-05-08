Four players from the Italian team Sampdoria tested positive for the new coronavirus, including a recurrence, the Serie A club reported.

“Currently asymptomatic, they have been quarantined and will be constantly monitored according to the protocol,” the club said in a statement.

Fiorentina said that three players and three employees had tested positive, while the day before, Torino reported that a player had contracted the virus.

On Thursday, the government said it was still analyzing the medical guidelines of the Italian football federation, which are seen as an obstacle to resuming the season.

The teams were allowed to start training this week, with the players training individually and adhering to social distancing protocols. Activities with the full team should begin on May 18, but only if the medical protocol is approved.

Five Sampdoria players – Manolo Gabbiadini, Morten Thorsby, Albin Ekdal, Omar Colley and Antonino La Gumina -, in addition to team doctor Amedeo Baldari, tested positive in March.

Italy recorded more than 215,000 cases of the virus and more than 29,000 deaths.

