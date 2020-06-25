Suddenly, companies had to implement, forced by the circumstances, the culture of remote work, whether they were prepared or not. And almost in unison, the use of digital communications was unleashed, with notable growth in all its forms, call it Zoom or Teams, text messages (chats) or video calls, among other tools.

But the most notable development has been presented by email. The use of email as a means of communication with employees during the closure shows extraordinary growth figures during the month of May, according to a study by PoliteMail.

In the month of May alone, its use on weekdays grew 60 percent, but if this wasn’t surprising enough, over the weekend the figure exploded to 200 percent. This was also reflected in the time people spend on their email, which was 50 percent higher.

The content of the emails has also surpassed the use of other habitual or formal corporate means of communication, such as the newsletter (news bulletin), management issues, information on human resources or technology areas. And this is mainly because this practice is allowing employees to stay well informed, motivated, in touch and, above all, giving them access to hear authorized voices.

According to the study, the best accepted topics are those related to Covid and the resources that the company is dedicating to this matter. There is a genuine interest in knowing not only what the company is doing for its employees, but also for the community and for the future of the business.

Other popular topics are tips for working at home; assistance with the use of tools for remote work; tips for area managers on how to coordinate their team remotely and updates on how to access or benefit from the resources and benefits that the company offers.

This modality has also revealed several problems and challenges, such as defects and anomalies in the integration of distribution lists, the use of inefficient tools for the distribution of email campaigns, the discovery that many employees lack tools and devices to Work from home and most tragically, that there are staff members who lack an institutional email address.

This may also be the product of a lack of internal coordination. In the organization’s formal content distribution, many times various areas intervene, such as human resources, information technology, multiple addresses and internal communication, where sometimes even each one has its own lists. It is recommended that a single department be responsible for coordinating the rest of the message senders, and this should undoubtedly be that of corporate communication.

The corporate communication area should be responsible for coordinating this task, in addition to acting as the watchdog for communication policies and standards, as well as for there not being any redundancies and inconsistencies in communications. You must also control and manage the distribution lists and have a robust and reliable tool that allows you to fulfill this task, as well as the possibility of measuring results.

Tools are available to measure key metrics such as attention, read rate, click rate, bounce rate, and engagement. That corporate communication enables an analytical capacity, will have an impact on improving results.

But beyond the quality or quantity of the content, there are four characteristics that are impacting the popularity of email use:

Its ability to send precisely targeted messages to the selected target through any type of device

Its ease and immediacy to measure results, make adjustments and follow up

Its ability to incorporate other content, be it images, videos or links and,

Responsiveness and replicability

What this crisis has taught us is that employees can digest more information than is believed. The key is in relevance and targeting. However, for messages to be well accepted, we must avoid wasting their time, in the end, the most effective formula is to send less content, but more frequently, without overlooking relevance and value and creativity.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299