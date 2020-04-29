Two years after the arrival of the first rate with unlimited data in Spain, the four main operators already have a free bar of gigabytes on their mobiles with prices, conditions and small print that we have exploded in their corresponding comparison, and that we are now going to complement to resolve the doubts raised in reference to the ability to share unlimited data with other devices.

However, it should not be forgotten that all operators have a reasonable use policy that prevents us from using these fees as substitutes for fiber on an ongoing basis if a high volume of data is detected (approximately from 500 GB per month) that can cause congestion on the network and harm to other users.

Can I share data through tethering?

All smartphones allow tethering, or how to create a WiFi access point that allows other devices to connect to it to access the internet. In other words, the use of mobile as a WiFi router, which is fed by the gigabytes of our data rate.

With the arrival of unlimited data, Orange has been the only operator that expressly limits the use of tethering with its unlimited data rates while Movistar, Vodafone and Yoigo allow it without any kind of restriction.

Can I enter the SIM in a 4G router or in a MiFi?

For those who tethering is not a solution because the smartphone is always nearby or because the life of the phone battery can be significantly reduced if the use is continued, there is the possibility of inserting the SIM card in MiFi devices or in a 4G router to connect to the internet via WiFi.

In this case, Vodafone is the clearest in its conditions by expressly prohibiting that you will not be able to use the service to make connections through routers while Orange has it limited to the same maximum of gigabytes as tethering.

In Movistar, admit that their use in routers is allowed as long as reasonable, non-fraudulent, abusive or anomalous use is made that may cause damage to Movistar, such as the reselling of the service. In case of network congestion, traffic corresponding to P2P and direct download portals could be given lower priority than the other types of traffic.

Although there is no express mention of the use of routers, the conditions of Yoigo it is extracted that in order to ensure the quality of the data service, as well as in case of an unreasonable use of it, the operator may reduce the speed of navigation, in addition to other measures that may legally and / or contractually be implemented, until the

circumstances that motivate it.

Can I use multiSIM to share data with other devices such as tablets or smartwatch?

MultiSIM is another service offered by some operators that allows duplicates of the SIM card, which share phone number, minutes and gigabytes, to enjoy them from other devices such as secondary smartphones, tablets with 4G connectivity, on smartwatches thanks to eSIM and why not, on 4G routers.

Beyond the specific restrictions for routers, the multiSIM are available without unlimited data restrictions on Orange, where also its activation has no additional monthly cost for the first duplicate, and in Movistar, where it has a cost of 8 euros per month although it includes a maximum of 4 additional SIMs.

In the case of Vodafone, the price ranges between 5 and 6 euros per month, depending on the device where we are interested in using them, but in this case, each additional SIM is limited to one maximum 10 GB monthly regardless of whether the main line has unlimited data. Yoigo does not offer multiSIM service.

Can I share unlimited gigabytes with lines that have the same owner?

Service datasharing or Shared Data whereby, some operators allowed to add in a common bag all the gigabytes of the family lines so that the lines that consumed the most would benefit from the surplus megabytes of those who need the fewest gigabytes no longer makes sense after the arrival of unlimited data rates.

If with datasharing we could, for example, add the 15 GB of the main line with the 5 GB of the secondary line in a common bag so that each line could consume 10 GB, or one of them 19 GB and the other 1 GB, or another type of combination, this advantage does not carry over if one of the lines has unlimited data.

Movistar, which has been one of the operators that most highlighted the advantages of its datasharing, now recommends deactivating it from your app if one of the lines has unlimited data, since in case of keeping the option activated, each of the lines will be limited to a maximum of 25 GB and none of them will enjoy a free bar of gigas.

Orange restricts tethering, Vodafone limits router and multiSIM use, Yoigo prevents multiSIM and Movistar limits the use of Shared Data.

The alternative for family users who are interested in having unlimited data on more than one of their lines, can activate additional mobile lines with unlimited gigabytes at a lower price than the officer.

In this case, Yoigo will be the only operator that includes two unlimited lines at no additional cost, but it is also the only one that does not offer this alternative to mobile-only users. The rest of additional will have a cost of 9 euros per line.

With other operators, unlimited additional mobile lines cost 15.95 euros with combined fiber and Orange mobile, or from 28.76 euros if you do not have fiber. With Movistar and Vodafone, the price of the additional line is the same whether you have fiber or only mobile and it costs 22.50 euros on Movistar or from 20.50 euros on Vodafone.

Cover Image | Freepik.