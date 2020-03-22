Four premieres the humanitarian factual ‘Mzungu, Operation Congo’ on Wednesday March 25

‘Mzungu, Operation Congo’ is one of the most important premieres of Cuatro that has been promoting for a long time and finally its broadcast begins on Wednesday, March 25 at 10:45 p.m., although Mitele Plus users can already enjoy the first episode. An extreme adventure starring José Antonio Ruiz Díez, who one day began to doubt if he had really fulfilled all the dreams he had set for himself. It was there when this traveler made the decision to leave everything behind and focus on a new project: to build a school in one of the most dangerous countries in the world.

José Antonio Ruiz Díez in ‘Mzungu, Operation Congo’

José Antonio Ruiz Díez is one of the Spaniards who has literally gone around the world. A few years ago he left everything to try to create a school in the most conflictive area of ​​the Democratic Republic of the Congo to bring back to life what life had given him. For this reason, the adventurer started his project through a crowdfunding where family and friends contributed money and from there ‘Mzungu, Operation Congo’ was born.

“Throughout my life I have traveled a lot, I have seen death up close many times and, perhaps for that reason, I asked myself a question that changed me forever: was I willing to wake up one day when I was 90 years old and regret not having done with my life what I really wanted? “, this is how José Antonio begins this format made up of six chapters charged with positive energy, adrenaline, dangers, travel and many emotions.

The ‘Mzungu, Operation Congo’ competition

The humanitarian project will air on Cuatro for six weeks and occupies the place that had another of the adventures of the Mediaset chain, ‘Planeta Calleja’. The exciting journey of José Antonio Ruiz will have to face in the first half of Wednesdays the British fiction ‘Killing Eve’ in La 1, the Antena 3 and laSexta films and ‘Come have dinner with me: Gourmet Edition’ in Telecinco.

.