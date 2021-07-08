Four positives in Osasuna in the PCR prior to the start of the preseason

07/08/2021 at 22:08 CEST

.

Four players from the first team of Club Atlético Osasuna have tested positive in PCR tests carried out preventively before joining the preseason training sessions. Is about Jonas ramalho, Marc Cardona, Lucas Torró and Juan Pérez, informs the club in a statement in which it indicates that all of them remain isolated in their homes complying with the instructions of the health authorities, which have been informed from the first moment.

Its incorporation to the preseason will take place as the health authorities determine it. In the same way, Kike Barja He will also remain confined to his home after being in close contact with one of the teammates who has tested positive. The rest of the tests carried out on the first team have yielded negative results.