Four passengers from the first ferry Toulon-Alcúdia enter Mallorca without accrediting negative PCR

External Health has controlled 545 passengers this Sunday on the occasion of the arrival of the first Toulon-Alcúdia ferry of the season, of which four have traveled without proving a negative PCR.

As reported by the Government Delegation to the media, due to the arrival of the first Toulon-Alcúdia ferry of the season this Sunday, Foreign Health has launched a control and of the total number of passengers arriving in the Balearic Islands, four did not bring a negative PCR document.

Given this, Foreign Health personnel have carried out a secondary control test that has given negative result.

Income skyrocketed in France

Public Health of France confirmed this Saturday that 5,273 people were admitted in the country’s intensive care units, after registering more than 399 admissions in the last 24 hours and even exceeding the admissions in intensive care units of the previous wave, when a maximum of 4,093 occupied the exceptional care rooms in mid-November.

The number of hospitalizations continued to increase, with 28,886 patients including 1,730 new admissions in 24 hours. The seven-day figure is also on the rise, with nearly 13,500 admissions, of which 3,074 have entered intensive care.

As for the positivity rate, which measures the percentage of positive people, it stands at 7.9%. The disease has killed 96,493 people since the beginning of the epidemic in March 2020, 187 more in the last hours.