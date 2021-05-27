Four other Brazilian states considered FMD free: Ministry of Agriculture

EFE Latam Videos

The creative process of the perfectionist Vinicius de Moraes visible on the internet

Rio de Janeiro, May 27 (EFE) .- Legend has it that Vinicius de Moraes and Tom Jobim created “Garota de Ipanema”, the most performed Brazilian song in the world, in one afternoon, when they were drinking in a bar and saw a beautiful young woman on the way to the beach, but the publication this Thursday on the internet of the collection of the poet denies that myth. As is clear from the more than 11,000 digital files published on the internet, the poet, composer, diplomat, playwright and considered one of the fathers of the “bossa nova” used to review, redo, edit and correct all his various literary and musical production. times before offering the final version. “In the files on his intellectual production we can see that Vinicius was a man who worked a lot, that he was a worker of the word. And that is why a poem or a song could take years before being concluded,” Julia Moraes explained to Efe, granddaughter of the composer, responsible for the initiative and director of VM Cultural, the company created by the artist’s heirs. “Many believe that he composed ‘Garota de Ipanema’ sitting in a bar, drinking his beer on a sunny afternoon and talking with Tom Jobim. But in reality it was not like that. The song has several versions in which it is possible to see an intense search by words and rhymes. He changes several words, questions himself and perfects his lyrical voice through constant and prolonged work, “he said. A POEM THAT REQUIRED TEN YEARS OF WORK Julia Moraes highlights the emblematic case of the poem “O Avesso” (“The opposite”), which Vinicius took ten years to complete, and details that among the documents there are book projects that were never published and in which he worked for a long time. The Vinicius de Moraes Digital Collection (http://acervo.viniciusdemoraes.com.br), which includes manuscripts, poems, texts, song lyrics, speeches, plays, film scripts, letters, telegrams, interviews and photographs of the Diplomatic (1913-1980), it was available since 1992 and until now only for specialists, but as of this Thursday it can be consulted on the internet by anyone in the world. The digitization of nearly 35,000 pages that made up the collection was an initiative of VM Cultural and the Casa de Rui Barbosa Foundation, a public institution based in Rio de Janeiro responsible for the so-called Archive-Museum of Brazilian Literature. “What we did was scan the documents to preserve them and create an Internet portal that has a search system that can serve both researchers and the non-specialized public,” according to the project coordinator. PRESERVE THE STOCK AND DEMOCRATIZE ITS ACCESS “Our objective was to preserve the archive, democratize access to his work and encourage research on his work and his memory,” added Julia Moraes, who recalled that all the documentation was donated in the 1980s. by the family to the foundation, responsible for the physical preservation of the originals. The different documents make it possible to distinguish particularities in the process of creation of Vinicius de Moraes for almost 50 years and the letters facilitate the understanding of the historical context of the moment and show an artist attentive to what was happening in Brazil and in the world. Due to his career as a diplomat, it is possible to see his passage through the most diverse cultural and intellectual environments, from the temples of Afro-Brazilian religions in Salvador de Bahia to encounters with personalities such as Orson Welles, Pablo Neruda or Gabriela Mistral in cities such as Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Montevideo, Buenos Aires, Paris, Oxford and Los Angeles. In the digital collection it is possible to consult, with the respective annotations, the script he wrote for the film “Orfeu Negro”, directed by French filmmaker Marcel Camus and which won the Oscar for best foreign film in 1959; the French version of the text and even an interview in which he reveals that he adapted the piece “Orfeu da Conceicao” for film in just 15 days. Regarding the intellectual production, the lyrics of 260 songs stand out, many with their various versions, such as “Canción del Amanecer” (nine versions) or “Canto de Ossanha” (four versions), and all his poetry books, of which there are manuscripts, typewritten versions, typographic proofs, amendments, corrections, and texts with more than one version. Among the curious documents is his first poem, which he wrote at age 8, and a letter in which Tom Jobim comments on the pressure from a producer to speed up the composition of songs, to which the poet responds with “ha LOL”. (c) EFE Agency