Four opportunities after the braking of the Ibex 35

Where to invest today: bullish values ​​of the Ibex 35, Telefónica and Endesa

The Ibex 35 halts its climb after seven positive weeks but these four stocks show their upward potential in the stock market.

Cellnex tops the table, according to the . analyst consensus, with a potential above 23%, a target price of € 61 per share and a ‘buy’ recommendation. Of the 25 firms that follow the value, 23 recommend ‘buy’ and two, ‘hold’.

. Cellnex recommendation

The value accumulates an annual revaluation of almost 10% and has just completed the integration of 3,150 telecommunications sites for T-Mobile Infra BV’s in the Netherlands, as reported by the company last Wednesday in a press release.

In this sense, Cellnex and T-Mobile Netherlands BV have signed a long-term service contract of 15 years, renewable in block (“all or nothing”) automatically for periods of 10 years. The agreement also includes the deployment of 180 new sites.

At the time of announcing the operation, the CEO of the teleco, Tobias Martinez stressed: “this transaction exemplifies the strength of Cellnex’s partnerships with its clients. As we did with Sunrise in Switzerland, we have entered into an alliance with Deutsche Telekom in the Netherlands which allows us to consolidate our position as a key player in the Dutch market. “

Kepler, for its part, revised Cellnex’s target price up on May 21, from € 72.25 per share to € 73, which represents a potential value of 46%.

In addition, according to the technical indicators of Investment Strategies, Cellnex obtained an outstanding score of 9.5, with an upward trend, positive momentum and growing volume of contracts. The company dominates volatility in the medium term and resists it in the long term.

Endesa, in second place, was one of the leading securities of last week, together with Iberdrola, as a result of the fall of the electricity companies, derived from the new electricity rates as well as the modification of the bill on the market electric power by the government.

Read more

The company chaired by José Damián Bogas loses more than 2% in the year but analysts continue to bet on it as is the case of the . consensus, which sees a potential upside of 22% and recommends ‘buy’. 13 analysis houses advise Endesa to ‘buy’ while seven bet on ‘hold’.

. Endesa recommendation

On the other hand, it obtains a score of 9.5 according to the Investment Strategies premium indicators and, like Cellnex, all the parameters analyzed are favorable for Endesa, except for long-term volatility.

In addition, Endesa is taking a further step in the application of new technologies to protect forests. The company has created a mobile application aimed at all personnel who work on felling and pruning of the vegetable mass that grows around the distribution network to report incidents in situ that could cause forest fires.

The app is the novelty of this year’s summer campaign, in which Endesa will invest 57 million euros intended for the preventive maintenance of its distribution network and the forest masses that surround it in order to ensure the continuity and security of supply.

Regarding recommendations, Barclays lowers its target price from 27.4 euros per share to 25.9 (potential of 18%), as does Citi, which lowers its recommendation to ‘hold’, from 23.6 to 21.20 euros ( -2.7% potential).

HSBC, for its part, recommends ‘selling’ and revises the target price of the shares down to 18.4 euros, which represents a potential of -14%.

Telefonica, on the other hand, is positioned as the third best value in terms of upside potential: 13%. The . consensus places the target price for the stock at 4.33 euros per share and of the 30 analysis firms, 11 advise ‘buy’, 15, ‘hold’ and four, ‘sell’.

. Telefónica recommendation

According to EI’s technical indicators, Telefónica obtains eight points out of the possible ten. Long-term volume fails to pick up and the wide range, which measures volatility, is increasing.

Among its latest operations, the closing of the sale of Telxius’ tower business in Latin America to American Tower Corporation (ATC), with a presence in Brazil, Peru, Chile and Argentina, stands out. Telxius has received a payment of approximately 0.9 billion euros for this operation.

In this way, Telefónica completes the sale of Telxius’ tower business, announced on January 13. Just two days ago, on June 1, the company announced to the market the sale of the tower business in Europe, for which Telxius received a payment of 6.2 billion euros.

In addition, it is expected that next August, ATC will also acquire the towers that Telxius agreed to acquire on that date, in compliance with the second phase of the agreement signed between Telxius and Telefónica Germany in June 2020.

Finally, a pharmaceutical company is among the most bullish potentials on the Spanish stock market with an annual revaluation of 31%. Almirall obtains a potential of 8% according to the consensus of . analysts, of which seven recommend ‘buy’ and four, ‘hold.’

. Almirall recommendation

Almirall presents an impeccable technical aspect, with 10 points according to the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, with all the parameters blowing in favor of the value.

In terms of results, Almirall closed the first quarter of the year with a net profit of 29.8 million euros, which represents 38% compared to the same period of the previous year. However, the company points out that the normalized net result stands at 42.2 million, which, in relative terms, is 13.7% less than what the entity obtained at the end of the first three months of 2020.