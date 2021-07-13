Four Olympics electricians arrested for alleged drug use

07/13/2021 at 12:13 PM CEST

Four technicians involved in the maintenance of the electrical installations of the Tokyo Olympic Games have been arrested for suspected drug usereported today the police of the Japanese capital.

The four electrical technicians, of American and British nationality, arrived in Japan last February for a five-month stay and are employees of the multinational based in the country Aggreko Event Services Japan.

The company is in charge of the maintenance of the electric generators used in the venues of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The four technicians were arrested in early July for alleged cocaine use after having been in a bar in the central Tokyo neighborhood of Roppongi and causing an incident in a nearby apartment, although they have denied the accusations, according to information collected by the local news agency. Kyodo.

In an official statement, the Tokyo Games organization said on Tuesday that it had been informed of the events by the local police and confirmed that the employees are part of the company hired to perform temporary electricity services during the course of the Games .

“If the allegations are true, Tokyo 2020 will issue a strict warning to the company and advise that all possible measures be taken to ensure that such an incident is not repeated.”, said the organizing committee.

Tokyo 2020 “requires” that all its suppliers adhere to compliance with the regulations and legislation of Japan, as well as the operations manual prepared by the organizers for the proper development of international sports competition.

For its part, Aggreko Event Services apologized for the incident and said that it is “collaborating with the police in their open investigation” and that those involved have been suspended from employment “pending a thorough internal investigation” of the events.

Japan has a strict regulation of control of narcotics and psychotropics that penalizes the mere consumption of these substances and that also affects certain drugs approved in other territories that do not have authorization for use in the archipelago.