Four of the Reynosa case are linked to the process

REYNOSA TAMAULIPAS.

Under the charges of aggravated kidnapping and drug dealing in simple possession, four individuals were charged with keeping ten people deprived of their liberty.

The detainees are also related to the June 19 massacre in the city of Reynosa.

The Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office reported that the prosecutor in charge of the case was able to obtain the previous result after the evidence presented. The defendants are Ramiro “L”, “El Wero”; Jose Reynaldo “V”, “El Flaco”, Ricardo Manuel “L”, “El Frankie”; and Alfonso Margarito “A”, “El Simba”.

Due to the magnitude of the crimes, the judge unofficially imposed pressure on the suspects and granted a 4-month period for the closure of the investigations.

The case for which they are being investigated occurred on June 23 in the La Paz subdivision of the municipality of Rio Bravo.

The events took place when the agents of the Special Operations Group were involved in the investigations into the murder of 15 people registered on June 19 east of Reynosa, in which apparently an organized crime group entered the municipality and killed with treachery and advantage.

The clues led them to a safe house where they surprised those now linked to ten people, of which 2 of them are Americans and the rest Mexican. Most of the victims turned out to be workers in different lines of business and for whom their relatives had paid various amounts of money.

Once the officers presented all the evidence secured, they learned that some of the weapons had been used in the death of the fifteen people and the results of which were also presented to the Attorney General’s Office after the federal government requested the state to grant them. attraction of the case.