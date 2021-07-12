Four newcomers in Quintanar de la Orden

On Saturday, July 17, at the Fred Galiana Soccer Field in the Toledo town of Quintanar de la Orden, starting at 8:00 p.m., a mixed evening will be held with the dispute of seven professional fights. Among them will be the professional debut of four fighters.

The promotion is run by Redención and Tundra Promotions.

The professional fights, all four rounds will be the following:

* Super featherweight-4 × 3

José Ramos Savín (7-0-1, 3 KO) vs. Sergio González (10-23-5, 7 KO) (Nicaragua)

* Light Heavyweight-4 × 3

Jerónimo Merino (6-3, 3 KO) vs. Radoslav Mitev (14-58-2, 5 KO) (Bulgaria)

* Featherweight-4 × 3

Adrián Sánchez (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Romeli Martínez (0-16) (Venezuela)

* Superlight Weight-4 × 3

Elianel Guerrero (debut) (Dominican Republic) vs. Cristian Dragan (0-1) (Romania)

* Lightweight-4 × 3

Fabio Silva (debut) (Portugal) vs. Jesus Ruiz (0-12)

* Average Weight-4 × 3

Mihai Anton (debut) (Romania) vs. Reynaldo Mora (7-56-2,) (Nicaragua)

* Lightweight-4 × 3

Borja López (debut) vs. Fernando Gandarias (0-10)