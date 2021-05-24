Four new reinforcements arrive at EXATLON USA

Telemundo Andoni García was part of Team Contendientes in the 2nd season of Exatlon USA

The fifth season of the competition program, Exatlon United States, is at a crucial moment for each of the athletes who continue to give their all in the arenas of the Dominican Republic, at this stage, any move by the warriors of both teams, Famous and Contestants, you can definitely change their destiny and bring them closer to glory or permanently away from it. There is one thing for sure in this fifth installment of the competition, and that is that we have learned to expect the unexpected.

Four new reinforcements arrive

Tuesday May 25 is the day that many fans of the competition have been waiting for and it is that four new reinforcements are incorporated to Exatlon United States. Something that is striking is that the men chosen to join the competition already have experience in it, but the women do not, it will be a new challenge that they will face as of May 25.

Much has been said about these reinforcements and possible athletes from previous editions that would join, and the truth is that the two men who join are not only from past seasons, but also left an indelible mark on the competition.

They are the four reinforcements that arrive at Exatlon United States

Andoni Garcia

Much was said about the eventual arrival of Andoni García to Exatlon United States. This return to the sands of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet” will give the Blues the necessary injection of adrenaline to start scoring points again and thus break the bad streak that has accompanied them for weeks.

Of Spanish nationality and with 32 years of age, Andoni began her work as a model at the age of 18, parallel to this she carried out different tasks in an airport. He considers himself a perfectionist, very competitive and above all a joker. He is a lover of soccer, a sport that he has practiced all his life. Today he lives in the city of Los Angeles with his wife and son.

His history with Exatlon is long, as he competed in season two, reaching the men’s final, and made a brief comeback in season four for the celebrated “Tournament of Seasons.” In this fifth installment, as expected, Andoni García returns to Team Contendientes.

Dania “Nana” Aguillón

At 25 years old, the Mexican athlete is a runner who has represented her native country in different international competitions. Such is her reputation within her discipline that she is known as “the fastest woman in Mexico”.

Dania began her career in athletics thanks to her father, a sports fan and follower who was her coach for 7 years, just before the girl moved to the city of Monterrey to pursue her professional studies and continue her career as a runner.

At Exatlon United States, Dania Aguillón arrives as part of Team Famosos.

Jorge Hugo Giraldo

Another well-known face in Exatlon United States. Giraldo began practicing gymnastics at the age of 8 and his first professional competition was at the age of 13 in Brazil. Giraldo defied all gymnastics stereotypes because even though he was seen as a “thin and small” boy, he gave his native Colombia the first gold medal, which made him a superstar in the country.

The national champion has raised the Colombian tricolor in the Olympic Games of: Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and London 2012, becoming the first Colombian gymnast to qualify for the Olympic Games, participating in total in 12 of them. He comes to Exatlon United States to be part of Team Famosos.

Wilmarie Negron

Wilmarie is a Puerto Rican nurse who spent a long time on the battle line against COVID-19. Will, as she is called by those who know her, is an avid player of different sports such as softball, basketball, volleyball and also practices Karate. He has represented his native Puerto Rico in England, where he received two bronze medals for his participation in Spartan races, much in the style of Isaiah Vidal, famous participant of the fourth season.

His personal story is truly moving. Negrón has 5 siblings and comes from a very humble home. The girl met her father at 18 and today she is in Exatlon in the United States to raise the name of health workers.

Welcome Warriors!

