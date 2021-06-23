Four new faces in the starting eleven of the Spanish team

06/23/2021

On at 16:58 CEST

Luis Enrique Martínez, Spanish coach, bets on an eleven with four novelties to face the third and final match of the Eurocup group stage against Slovakia.

The Asturian coach has entered his starting eleven Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Busquets and Sanabria, that occupy the square of Marcos Llorente, Pau Torres, Rodri and Dani Olmo.

La Roja is obliged to look for the three points not to depend on the result of the other party in the group, which faces Poland and Sweden. In the event of a draw against the Slovak national team, the only result that would not help them move forward would be a Polish victory.

This is the starting eleven of the Spanish team: Unai Simón, Azpilicueta, Eric García, Laporte, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Koke, Pedri, Sarabia, Gerard Moreno and Morata.