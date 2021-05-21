Four Netflix series to watch before ‘Halston’

These Netflix series describe glamor, eccentricities, controversy, and some life stories within the fashion industry. The arrival of Halston, with Ewan McGregor as the protagonist, it recreates the work of a person, their impact on the sector and represents the debauchery of an era. But there are also other productions that should be watched.

In fashion there are as many stylistic trends as tastes and people. It is a universe that embodies a complex and rich series of concepts, visions and perspectives in many cases. Each garment has a purpose and usually responds to a cultural tradition. That is part of what can be learned through these series.

The designers, beyond the dimension of one or another figure, seem to have something in common: mark moments through your designs. This escapes your eccentricities, preferences and pursuits. They are moved by their interest in transcendence. In this list there are historical figures, such as Gianni Versace, anecdotes, suggestions and productions that offer ideas about what happens in the world of haute couture.

‘The murder of Gianni Versace’

Penelope Cruz plays Donatella in this series. Photograph: Jeff Daly / FX

What happened on July 15, 1997, after Gianni versace will arrive at his mansion? This series recreates the murder of one of the key figures in fashion. It does so through the performances of Edgard Ramirez, who plays Gianni Versace, and Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan, a serial killer.

Although that fact marks the narrative of this Netflix production, the value of Gianni Versace within the industry is difficult to estimate. It goes from the creation of one of the main firms to the expansion of the fashion frontiers. Thus it was possible that he related it to various cultural icons, such as Sting, Madonna, Cher Y Eric Clapton, who wore Versace creations.

The murder of Gianni Versace was released in 2018. It includes nine chapters – less than an hour long – and is based on the book Vulgar favors: Andre Cunanam, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in US History, written by Maureen Orth.

‘Netx in fashion’

If you were a designer and you had the opportunity to participate in a contest that enhances your work and also allows you to win 250 thousand euros, wouldn’t you dare? That is the challenge proposed by this Netflix series. It is driven by Alexa chung, model, writer and designer, and by designer Tan France, who is also part of projects such as Queer eye.

This show exposes the professional relationships and interests of 18 designers, who initially work as a couple and little by little are taking greater responsibility in relation to their creations, as long as they advance round. Meanwhile, the viewer can recognize fashion trends, take note of some tips and get closer to the dynamics of haute couture.

This Netflix series has only one season, although Tan France even suggested the possibility of another platform taking up the project. Meanwhile, there are its ten chapters.

‘Girlboss’

Klay Cannon during his performance and “Girlboss”

The new platforms have altered various business structures. The fashion industry does not escape this. Both independent designers and large firms use them to reach other audiences. In this way they can retain those who already accompany them and, in some cases, grow to position themselves as a reference.

That describes Girlboss (2017), starring Klay cannon, with the story of Sophia Amoruso as the axis. Amoruso was head of security at the San Francisco Academy of Art when she began offering different products with a vintage vibe. It worked so much for him that he managed to found the company Nasty Gal. The series describes this growth during a single season.

The most controversial side of this figure did not develop, leaving out the complaints for having dismissed four pregnant employees or how it has influenced the construction of toxic work environments.

‘No time for shame’

What is the work and life dynamics of a designer like? This question is answered through the Argentine designer Santiago Artemis, who has worked with figures such as Katy Perry Y Britney Spears.

One of the knots of the series is based on the creation of a new collection, the risks and searches that it implies, while other personalities also claim Artemis’s time. Local figures such as Pampita, Oriana sabatini Y Nicole Neumann, through which the various interests and challenges for the designer are exposed.

Although the sample is not exact and may seem sweetened during different stretches –Artemis, due to its different facets, is a character in itself– it offers a vision of how a little piece of the fashion universe works.

