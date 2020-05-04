Saving should not be a matter of doubt, much less believe in what people tell you, since this complicates being able to have free income in the future, which can be very useful for you to have a “respite” from life. Read: 5 Simple Home Repair Tips

There are several myths that have been passed from generation to generation and word of mouth with which you must fight and start saving without fear and little by little.

Little by little you can achieve great savings. Photo: My Pocket.

One of the benefits of saving a part of your income is that you make sure you have a stable economy in the future, in case of presenting a loss in your economic resources.

A strong rumor that makes many people tremble is that if you save in a Financial Institution it may go bankrupt and you may lose your resources, however one of the advantages of saving in Banks is that they have insurance to protect your money. Your money is protected by the Institute for the Protection of Bank Savings (IPAB), which covers up to 2 million 396 thousand pesos. In the case of Sofipos and Socaps, there is insurance that covers your savings of up to 148,086 pesos.

Another myth is that there is no point saving in a Financial Institution if it does not pay you interest, but generally the Sofipos Banks and authorized Socaps pay interest on your savings. These can be low but you don’t run the risk of losing or spending your money.

Another common statement that is said a lot is that “it is not enough for me to save”, however saving is not a problem of income since we can all do it according to our expenses we just “want”. You must begin to allocate a part of your money, however small it may be and gradually increase.

What you should not do or believe is that your savings are safe in batches or under the mattress since this involves many risks, since someone can enter your house and steal your money. You can also be affected in a flood, fire or also the one who organizes the “tanda” can keep the money.

Learning to save is very important as it can save you from an emergency situation. To save you only need to “want” and start with a minimum amount and start to stop spending on unnecessary things.

