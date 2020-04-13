Times are complicated in Barcelona. After the crisis to hire a new coach, the crossing of statements between Messi and Abidal, the company to clean up the image of Josep María Bartomeu and criticize footballers at ‘Barçagate‘And the pressure for Board members to resign further problems come.

According to Cadena Ser, there are more companies involved in the scandal that was uncovered a few weeks ago with I3 Ventures. That scandal was based on the payment to this organization so that, through social networks, they discredited the image of current footballers such as Piqué or Leo Messi or club legends such as Guardiola or Xavi and thus, in passing, clean the public image of Josep María Bartomeu.

This company had been working with Barcelona since 2017, but the contracts that legally bound them were signed in 2018. Along with I3 Ventures, Tantra Soft, another company that invoiced almost 300,000 euros to Barcelona. The accounts for that payment came from the budget that was destined to La Masía, so the case exploited there.

Now, the information offered by the Being brings to light other companies that were linked to this scandal and that they were used to cut the invoices. These are NSG Social Science Ventures, based in Spain, Digital Side, Big Data Solutions, both located in Argentina, and Futuric, located in Uruguay.