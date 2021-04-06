Four more characters in season 2!

The series does not currently have a fixed date of return, the signing of actress Simone Ashley was announced a few weeks ago

Pre-production for ‘The Bridgertons’ season 2 is heating up. Filming is expected to begin this spring, Shondaland has announced four new cast members for his hit Netflix series via Twitter. In particular, the relatively new Charithra Chandran will play the important role of Edwina Sharma.

Regarding the cast of the successful series, it had already been announced who would be in charge of playing Kate Sharma: Simone ashley (‘Sex Education’) will be in charge of giving life to the young woman, the romantic contrast of Anthony Bridgerton to which he gives life Jonathan Bailey. Her younger sister, Edwina, is described as “caring and endlessly endearing”, in contrast to Kate’s “sharp wit and independent nature.” Fans of the books know that Anthony initially begins courting Edwina to get married, while Kate is willing to stop at nothing to protect her sister from the womanizer Bridgerton.

More characters were also announced: Shelley conn She will play Lady Mary Sharma, who will accompany her daughters to London for Edwina’s presentation, years after being involved in a scandal.

Calam lynch you will step into the shoes of Theo Sharpe, a printing assistant who is not just a working class person, he is also an intellectual who fights for human rights. By last, Rupert young will play Jack, a newcomer to London’s high society with a “connection to one of his most notable families.”

The casting announcements come on the heels of the disappointing confirmation that the season one rising star, Regé-Jean Page, he will not return as Simon, Duke of Hastings for the second season. However, the focus of the show is set to shift to the romance between Kate and Anthony, with the second season adapting ‘The Viscount Who Loved Me’, from the book series of Julia Quinn, ‘Bridgerton’. On the other hand, Phoebe Dynevor yes she will return as Daphne Bridgerton to help her brother navigate the upcoming social season.

There are so many interesting details in today’s announcements that it’s hard to know what excites you most. Is it the opposing energies of the Sharma sisters, which seems destined to make courting either one a trial? Is it the smell of scandal your mother brings? Is it the mysterious vagueness surrounding Jack’s connection to the rest of the show (even omitting his last name)? I guess I’m really excited how Theo’s work as a print assistant could intersect with Eloise Bridgerton’s ongoing research (Claudia jessie) about Lady Whistledown’s true identity, but these all feel like appropriately juicy questions that the show is sure to delve into.

There is no confirmed release date for Bridgerton season 2 yet, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates. Check out Shondaland’s tweet thread with the casting announcements below.

