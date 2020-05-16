Tunisian international soccer player Hamdi Nagguez, defender of the Lithuanian league’s FK Suduva, was sentenced to four months in prison on Friday for an offense against a policeman who claimed his identification when he violated the confinement measures imposed by the government to stop the pandemic of COVID-19.

In statements to the local radio “Mosaïque FM”, the spokesman of the Court, Mohamed Helmi Missaoui, explained that the player – one of the pillars of the Tunisian team – should not enter prison and will be on parole.

According to local media, The incident occurred on April 22 when Nagguez was driving his vehicle and was stopped by the National Guard at one of the routine checkpoints raised due to the pandemic..

The defender refused to show the documentation and the agents, after verifying that he did not have authorization to move, proceeded to arrest him.

Nagguez was detained for a week after the agent’s complaint, who later withdrew it, and announced that he would send a letter to the President of the Republic, Kais Saied, to intervene on his behalf.

In a first sentence, announced on April 30, the justice system demanded four months in prison and a fine of 100 dinars (32 euros). As soon as they met, the Tunisian Soccer Federation (FTF) announced that two of its lawyers and two more lawyers from the National Professional Soccer League (LNFP) would appeal the sentence, an initiative that was widely criticized when considering that this case exceeds the powers of the public body, as the crime is not linked to their profession.

COVID-19 has officially caused the death of 45 people and a total of 1,032 infected in the North African country, which closed its borders and decreed the confinement of the population on March 18.

It is planned that the reopening will accelerate this Friday with the resumption of activity in shopping centers and that professional athletes can begin training from the 24th, with an eye toward resuming competitions, such as Ligue 1 soccer to end of June or beginning of July.

The 27-year-old right-back, who debuted in 2013 with the Tunisian team Etoile Sportive du Sahel (ESS), unilaterally terminated the contract that since 2018 linked him to the Egyptian Zamalek due to the non-payment of his last four payrolls and signed with the European club for a period of six months.

In mid-April, the club from Cairo was sanctioned by FIFA to pay him $ 1.2 million within 45 days or, otherwise, he would be deprived of new signings for the next three seasons.

The president of the club, Mortada Mansour, published an extensive video on social networks to explain the details of said three-and-a-half-season contract for which Nagguez charged $ 400,000 annually net after paying taxes in the Arab country and not 500,000 as defended the athlete.

Mansour, who denied the defaults, called Nagguez a “traitor” and accused him of having falsified the contract he sent to FIFA along with the complaint.

