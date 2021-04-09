Four moments from the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals

04/09/2021

Villarreal meets with a penalty goal and begins to get excited

It was not a brilliant encounter, but the Villarreal left Zagreb with a key advantage heading into the second leg next week. The hand of Kévin Théophile-Catherine in the Croatian area it became a unique opportunity for Unai Emery’s box, and Gerard Moreno he did not miss it from eleven meters. For his part, Dinamo Zagreb managed to score before the penalty through Mislav Orši & cacute;, but the play was invalidated by a previous offside of Iyayi Atiemwen.

Although not everything has been said for the Croats, Villarreal is beginning to get excited about a competition that they are solving in an excellent way. And it is that since they began their journey in the Europa League, they have won all the games played except one. Only the Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the group stage he managed to scratch a tie against the yellow box. This causes the Castellón city to begin to breathe a feeling that something great can be done in the tournament. To do this, they must continue in the same trend in the second leg, and qualifying would be the fourth time they have played a semifinal in the competition.

Slavia Prague still dreaming of an agonizing draw in the last minute

The Arsenal received this Thursday in the Emirates Stadium to the Slavia from Prague, who was playing in the quarterfinals for the second time in three seasons. Soon the team of Mikel Artetabut he ran into the post a couple of times and some great saves from the goal Ond & rcaron; ej Kolá & rcaron;, already recovered from the savage kick he received against Rangers and wearing a protective helmet in the style of his compatriot Petr & Ccaron; ech. The lack of aim for the “Gunners” would end in the 85th minute thanks to the running speed of Nicolas Pépé, which put the first on the scoreboard.

Everything indicated that Slavia was going to relive the same thing that happened two seasons ago. On that occasion it was Chelsea who won the first leg of the quarterfinals by the minimum with a goal down the stretch. After a shot of Lukáš Provod that crashed into the stick and stopped Bernd leno, came the last chance for the Czechs in the form of a corner. There the ball was found Tomáš Holeš to completely change the tie, and put the tables on the scoreboard with a header. “I said to myself ‘let’s score’. They left the ball right in front of the goal and I went for it. And it worked.”declared the Czech player after the match. Without any doubt, this leaves the tie open for the return leg in Prague.

Too much punishment for Granada, who will seek the miracle at Old Trafford

Although the difference between both teams seemed obvious and the result indicates otherwise, the grenade He did not diminish this Thursday before the Manchester United. After the goal of Marcus rashford for the English, the Nasrid began to dominate the game and had several occasions to put the tables on the scoreboard. The lack of aim above ended up condemning the team of Diego Martinez, that when it seemed that he was leaving with a 0-1, a penalty goal of Bruno fernandes that ended up punishing him excessively.

With the adverse 0-2 harvested in the New Los Cármenes, Granada will be obliged to score two goals in their visit to Old trafford. The meeting seemed exciting and historic for the club and a defeat does not stain the exceptional campaign that Diego Martínez’s men are carrying out in Europe. A match in which a spontaneous one even had a leading role, who slipped onto the pitch naked and enjoys a certain fame in the Nasrid city for walking through its streets without clothes.

Pau López stops a penalty and makes Roma huge against Ajax

The Rome won a major victory in Amsterdam after going back to Ajax. The Dutch went ahead first thanks to an error in the ball exit of the Roman team and that the experienced Davy klaassen did not waste. After the break, Dušan Tadi & cacute; had the option to increase his team’s advantage due to an innocent penalty committed by Roger Ibáñez. The Serbian footballer made a gentle shot that Pau Lopez He had no difficulties in stopping, and from then on Roma changed his face to the match.

Minutes after that action, the Italian tie would arrive with a goal from a free-kick. Lorenzo Pellegrini. The shot slipped from the goalkeeper’s hands Kjell scherpen, who debuted in the competition due to the veteran’s injury Maarten Stekelenburg, and ended up entering the goal. Already in the aftermath of the game, Roger Ibáñez he amended his penalty committed with an incredible shot by the squad at the exit of a corner, which leaves his team with a good advantage for the return. In this meeting, the anecdote was starred by a ball boy from the Amsterdam Arena, who hit the visiting player with the ball Riccardo calafiori.

