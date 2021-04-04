Four million vaccines were given in one day; When will we all be immunized?



When the vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus appeared, arguments were made warning of the possible negative consequences on its social impact.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported this weekend that it reached a record of more than four million doses of coronavirus vaccines delivered in 24 hours.

“First day with 4 million or more. It is also the first time that an average of more than 3 million doses per day has been recorded in the last week. Millions of people are coming together to accelerate our progress towards controlling the pandemic ”, he expressed on Saturday in a tweet Cyrus Shahpar, COVID-19 data director for the federal government.

Sunday they had reported 3.7 million doses applied the previous day.

109 days after the first dose was applied in the United States, 100 million doses. Almost 60 million people have already received the two doses of the biological, in the cases of Moderna and Pfizer and one with Johnson & Johnson.

“If people continue to wear masks, avoid crowds, and let the vaccination program do its job, life will return to normal in the US more quickly.”Said Dr. Anthony Fauci, on the advancement of vaccination.

Official estimates consider that before the end of the year, all adults will have received a dose. Experts say that when between 70 and 90% of the population, including children and adults, achieve immunization, herd immunity will have been achieved.

The new strains are a risk in the long path of vaccination throughout the country, especially among the youngest, since those under 16 years of age are not yet allowed to be vaccinated.

