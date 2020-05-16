Four matches announced for next week on WWE SmackDown. The show will be led by the fight between Bayley against Charlotte Flair.

Much of what we will see on SmackDown next Friday has already been revealed.

NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will face off in a champion vs. champion bout next Friday., but the titles will not be at stake. That was created when Charlotte appeared on SmackDown tonight as part of the brand-to-brand invitation.

Bayley challenged Charlotte to champion versus champion combat and Charlotte accepted. Charlotte also asked if Sasha Banks is her own wife or if she is glad to be Bayley’s lackey.

The first round of the WWE Intercontinental Title tournament It will conclude with the remaining first round bouts that will take place on SmackDown next week. Jeff Hardy will face Sheamus, and AJ Styles will face Shinsuke Nakamura. The winner of Hardy vs. Sheamus will advance to face Daniel Bryan in the semifinals. The winner of Styles vs. Nakamura will advance to a semifinal against Elias.

A mixed team match was also announced for SmackDown next week. It will be Mandy Rose and Otis against Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler.

Following his victory in the Money in the Bank ladder match, Otis appeared on a Miz TV segment at the start of SmackDown tonight. Braun Strowman later agreed to team up with Otis in the main event and defeat Miz & Morrison.

A promo featuring Deville and Ziggler also aired on SmackDown tonight, with Deville saying that Rose will never be a winner like her and that she will never have the skill, talent, charisma and mind that Deville has. Deville said he has just started to ruin Rose’s life.

