29 percent of marketing departments have already started implementing automation solutions

For three quarters of global companies, market research is still a crucial part of their business strategy

By 2020, personalization is expected to remain the brand’s favorite technique with account-based techniques.

Thanks to the pandemic, the marketing landscape has changed dramatically in just a few months. Not only has more emphasis been placed on digital channels. Following the new normal, companies’ communication strategies must consider other ways of interacting with consumers. This ranges from advertising to sales.

In this sense, many experts have searched for how to find a new stability in the marketing environment. According to Good Rebels, you must combine the concepts of finance, branding, and experience. Labelium indicates that the advertising investment will have to be distributed to other media. And Hubspot believes that only by adopting certain tools can uncertainty be overcome:

Marketing automation

Virtually every industry is seeing smart implementations of various systems in the style of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). These projects are useful for brands to simplify and accelerate repetitive processes and free up their valuable human resources. In marketing, they can also play a crucial role in the future.

It must be recognized that in times of uncertainty, cost reduction will be a high priority for companies, including marketing. Automation can help give staff productivity a boost. And, over time, save time in activities that are crucial for the company, allowing to increase the return on investment for customers.

Analysis of the information

A fundamental task in marketing during the new normal will be to understand as deeply as possible how the market behaves. In this sense, the only way to have these insights is by collecting ecosystem data and reviewing them carefully. This, with the goal of finding patterns and making useful market predictions for clients.

In this sense, the analysis of information is essential. Ultimately, a definition of uncertainty can be given as a lack of sufficient data to understand how the environment around it behaves. With complex databases, good insight processing, and sound conclusions, the future doesn’t have to be scary.

Marketing strategy customization

Since before the pandemic, hyper-segmentation processes were very common. This, because in this way, extremely precise audiences could be defined for all marketing strategies. And, at the same time, obtain excellent conversion rates in the short, medium and long term. Personalization takes this concept to a much higher level, down to the individual.

During uncertainty, a marketing recommendation is to refocus on what is truly important to brands, the consumer. When the public feels and knows that companies are interested in their tastes and needs, and strives to serve them to the best of their ability, their loyalty increases. And a loyal customer remains even during a crisis.

Visual content

For the general public, the most common and easiest sense to use is sight. The above explains why images and videos tend to be the most popular marketing resources. In this sense, it is worth remembering that even during the pandemic, content consumption among the audience did not decrease. On the contrary, it increased in a quite substantial way.

If a company wants to overcome moments of uncertainty, it is always a good idea to start with what is known to be successful. In this sense, in marketing it will be worth increasing the commitment to images, videos and other visual resources. As long as, of course, the new needs of the public are always taken into account for its realization.

