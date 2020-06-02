In The Verge they echo a complaint they just filed four major book publishers (Hachette, Penguin Random House, Wiley and HarperCollins) v. Internet Archive’s Open Library, calling for “mass digitization, public display and distribution of entire literary works” by this platform to be prohibited.

Although this service was born in 2006, just a few days ago they announced the creation of the ‘National Emergency Library’, offering access to 1.4 million books from the Open Library and suspending the waiting lists currently in force in the loan processes.

Internet Archive hopes to “solve this quickly”

As many will know, the Open Library allows users to borrow e-books (after scanning the physical copy) using a method called “controlled digital lending” (“controlled digital loan”) or CDL.

Thanks to this type of loan, this platform can limit the number of times a scanned book can be borrowed. The fact that at the end of March they decided to suspend the waiting lists (due to the global pandemic) resulted in any user having immediate access to the OL’s millions of books.

In the complaint, companies that are part of the AAP (Association of American Publishers) They accuse the Internet Archive of “blatantly reproducing some 1.3 million pirated scans of printed books, including recent commercial works of fiction or non-fiction and children’s books.”

By scanning the physical copies of these books, this platform fails to establish any type of agreement with the publishers of said works. The complainants state that “without any license or payment to the authors or publishers, the Internet Archive uploads the illegally scanned books to its servers and distributes them in their entirety.”

“With just a few clicks, any user connected to the Internet can download full digital copies of copyrighted books.”

“The Internet Archive purchases books and loans them, as libraries have always done”

Brewster Kahle, founder of the Internet Archive, offered a statement to The Verge, assuring that “they hope to resolve this quickly.” Kahle defends himself by stating that “as a library, the Internet Archive acquires books and lends them, as libraries have always done.”

He adds that the work of its platform “supports publishers, authors and readers”. Kahle also refers to the current moment, and criticizes publishers suing IA “for lending books while schools and libraries are closed.”

