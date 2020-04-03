In the hurricane season, which runs from June to November, a total of 16 major storms are expected over the Atlantic

By: Web Writing

Big four hurricanes Category 3 to 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, with sustained winds of 178 kilometers per hour, could originate in the Atlantic During this year, researchers from the Colorado State University, in U.S.

It was indicated that in the cyclone season, which consists of June 1 to November 30, 2020, 16 major storms are anticipated, eight of which will become hurricanes minors and the rest are those already mentioned.

The chances that some of the great hurricanes reach US coasts increased for this year. According to scientists, it would be 69 percent compared to an average of 52 percent in the last century.

According to forecasts, there will be 35 days of hurricanes and 80 days of storms.

(With information from RT)