Four Latinos who kidnapped a 19-year-old Guatemalan immigrant to prison

A group of four Latinos were sentenced to serve years in prison for holding a hostage Guatemalan undocumented who had just crossed the border in Texas and headed for California.

Ramiro Basaldua, 35 years old; and Álvaro Hernández, Rebecca Arevalo and Sarai ElizondoThe three 22-year-olds pleaded guilty to conspiracy to house a Guatemalan woman and take her hostage, the federal prosecutor in Texas announced in a statement, Jennifer B. Lowery.

Federal District Judge Randy Crane sentenced Hernández and Basaldua to 5 years and 9 years and 2 months in prison, respectively, plus three years of supervised probation. In Basaldua’s case, the magistrate considered the Hispanic’s criminal history, including prior felony convictions.

For their part, Elizondo and Arévalo had previously been sentenced to 57 and 46 months, respectively.

Group charges are related to a 19-year-old Guatemalan undocumented who in March 2017 entered the country through the Texas border hoping to reunite with his brother in California.

The Guatemalan woman had to stay in several safe houses in the Rio Grande Valley area until finally Hernández and Arévalo picked her up in Edinburg (Texas) and took her to a hotel in Texas, McAllen.

From March 22 to 27, 2017, the four sentenced persons held the victim in the hotel room against his will. During that time, Hernández and Basaldua They threatened the migrant and made calls to her brother asking for a ransom to save her.

Elizondo and Arévalo also tried to make the victim look more “American” fixing her hair, eyebrows and nails, the DOJ said in a statement released Thursday.

The victim’s brother sent a total of $ 4,400 to pay for his ransom. The victim was later released in a McAllen park.

All four Hispanics are US citizens and are in the custody of federal authorities.

