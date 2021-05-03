Four key dates before September: Sánchez’s vaccination goals to immunize 70%

Spain has reached this Monday the second vaccination goal that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, set in April, when he assured that in the first week of May the country would reach the 5 million immunized, as he himself announced on his Twitter account: “Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate, that is our goal.”

Thus, Spain complies with the road map drawn up by the Government and which highlights four other key dates for the summer. The next milestone will arrive on June 10, the next four days later, the next the July 19 and, most important of all, at the end of August, when 70% of the population is expected to have the complete regimen (one dose for Janssen, two doses for Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Curevac, soon to be authorized).

Forecast of vaccinated with complete schedule in Spain

5th of April: 2.8 million Week of May 3: 5 millionFirst week of June: 10 millionJune 14th: 15 millionJuly 19: 25 millionEnd of August: 33 million

Dates of the vaccination schedule Carlos Gámez

For now, Spain has met the second vaccination target by reaching five million immunized on May 3, that is, 10.7% of the population. Of these, 4,582,205 people have received the vaccine from Pfizer, 385,751 from Moderna, 130,664 from Janssen and only 283 AstraZeneca.

The number of vaccinated with AstraZeneca serum is so low for a very simple explanation: the 3.9 million people who have a dose of AstraZeneca are waiting for the Government to decide what to do with them once the Carlos III Institute publishes the results of the study that will determine whether it is better to administer the second dose or the ‘vaccine cocktail’ (that is, inject a second dose of Pfizer instead of AstraZeneca, as they have already done in some European countries due to the rare thrombosis problems that this serum is giving).