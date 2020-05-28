Formentera, La Graciosa, El Hierro and La Gomera are preparing to leave the state of alarm. These islands of the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands are the first in the entire national territory that, from this Monday, June 1, will go to phase three of the de-escalation while Madrid, Barcelona and part of Castilla y León remain one more week in phase 1.

This was announced this Thursday night, from the Palacio de la Moncloa, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, accompanied by the director of the CCAE, Fernando Simón. The government has advanced the announcement of the phase change 24 hours, while the country is heading towards the ‘new normal’. However, despite requests from various communities, there have been no major developments in the announcement.

And it is that these four territories two weeks ago had passed to phase 2, advancing to the rest of the country. Formentera, La Gomera, La Graciosa and El Hierro, starting Monday, will be able to lead normal lives. Of course, it will be with some capacity restrictions, both in open and closed spaces.

Health has wanted to keep the virus incubation for 14 days to allow the phase change or not to the areas that had requested it. In this way, neither the whole of the Balearic Islands nor Cantabria, which had requested to advance in the de-escalation, will be able to shorten the times established for mistrust.

The Government highlights that, as of Monday, 70% of Spaniards will already be in phase 2. Gerona, Central Catalonia, Garraf, Alto Penedés, Toledo, Ciudad Real, Albacete, Castellón, Valencia, Alicante, Granada , Malaga and Totana (Murcia) will leave behind phase one in which Madrid, Barcelona and a large part of Castilla y León will remain, with the exception of the El Bierzo region.

During his appearance, Minister Salvador Illa highlighted the good evolution of the pandemic. The Health Minister highlights that Spain has gone from virus transmission rates of more than 30% to a percentage 30 times lower. The latest data, which reflects the situation in the last 24 hours, leave 182 new infections in Spain and 38 deaths.

Despite these good data, however, he has called for “prudence and responsibility”. Illa warns that “the risk of possible

sprouts exist and, therefore, caution is the best ally ”. In these phases of

transition, the ministry calls for “just as responsible and exemplary behavior as during confinement it will be the best recipe to reach the goal we seek: the defeat of the virus ”.

In the last hours, in Healthcare, some attitudes in very specific areas of Lérida and Ceuta have worried. Images of massive parties in closed spaces have set off alarms in the Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Center that Remember the possibility of going back in phase if the established rules are not followed.

Sánchez weighs asking for more extensions

The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchezis weighing up the decision on whether or not to request a sixth extension of the alarm state. Different sources from Moncloa, consulted by OKDIARIO, agree that the will of the Chief Executive is to request a sixth and final extension to the Congress of Deputies that allows him to cover the entire de-escalation, until the end of June when all of Spain will have reached the phase three.

However, those same sources agree that Sánchez will not officially request the new extension if he has not previously tied up all the necessary support from the opposition groups to carry it out. The coalition does not want a situation like that of last week to be repeated, with great wear and tear, which forced the PSOE and Podemos to agree with Bildu to repeal the labor reform imminently in exchange for abstention.

Open the doors to tourism

In order to encourage domestic tourism, before opening the borders to foreign travelers, the Executive is considering advancing the interprovincial movement for those autonomous communities that are in phase 3 of de-escalation to June 7. In this way, ten days from now, a large part of Spaniards could leave their province of residence, whether it is to visit relatives, move to the second residence or go on vacation.

Furthermore, the Government works intensively with the hotel sector, airlines and travel agencies to establish safe corridors from the second half of June. Thus, from the fifteenth day some foreign tourists could travel to the Balearic and Canary Islands, giving a stimulus to the sector that faces the summer months with concern.