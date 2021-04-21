Four interesting bargains on the continuous market per technician

Continuous market: four interesting values ​​per technician

As is customary in Investment Strategies, the analyst Antonio Espín, in addition to selecting the Ibex 35 values ​​that seem most technically interesting, also reviews the situation of the companies integrated in the continuous market.

The selected securities, according to the premium indicators of EI, present an outstanding note: Corporación Financiera Alba, Logista, Grupo San José and Sacyr are some of the best positioned in the Spanish continuous market that little by little begins to notice the beginning of the recovery after coronavirus.

These four stocks show an upward trend in the medium and long term, which has also led analysts to trust them, giving them upward potential for the next twelve months.

Corporación Financiera Alba revalued in the year by 10.78%. “It is one of the values ​​that I like the most. It has crossed the resistance zone and is in a bullish lateral moment that can trigger sustained rises. Whoever likes it, buy near 43.20 and stop at 42. The upward movement could lead to the value above 47 “, explains Antonio Espín.

According to the consensus of Reuters analysts, it bets on value and recommends ‘overbought’. According to EI’s premium indicators, Corporación Financiera Alba is in a bullish phase and obtains a score of 9 out of 10 possible.

After revaluing in 2021 by 8.13%, Logista enjoys the support of Reuters analysts whose recommendation is to ‘overbought’. It presents the highest score of the selected values, a 10, according to the EI technical indicators. Bullish trend and all parameters in positive, including volatility, which is decreasing.

Grupo San Jose, for its part, revalued 32.57% in the year and obtained a 9 according to the premium indicators of Investment Strategies. Negative: long-term volume, which is decreasing. In this context, Reuters analysts recommend ‘buying’ the stock.

Sacyr, on the other hand, says Antonio Espín, “breaks resistance, makes a small correction figure and is strong again. Anyone who can catch it near 2.15 is a good option with stop 2, waiting for a move upward that exceeds 5.5 “, he adds.

The Investment Strategies premium indicators give the security a score of 9 out of 10 totals. Like Grupo San José, the only negative parameter in Sacyr’s technical analysis is medium-term volume.

