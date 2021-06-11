Four injured from a car in broad daylight: more gang violence in New York



Crime scene sealed by the police.

Four young people were injured in a shooting from a vehicle in Yonkers (NY) yesterday in broad light, local police said.

The shooting victims were injured near Elm Street and Oak Street around 4:15 p.m., said a spokesman for the Yonkers Police Department, urging people to avoid the area.

An undisclosed video obtained by the police captured the gunman with his head sticking out of the rear window of the vehicle, opening fire on the people in the corner, as if it were a horror movie.

Police Commissioner John Mueller said the incident appears to be related to the activity of the gangs And it was not a random act of violence. The authorities reported last night that there was “Several persons of interest in custody” and they also recovered a firearm from the scene.

The most seriously injured victim, a woman, he was shot in the liver and leg, police said. The other injured were men. All four are adults, over the age of 18, but they were not identified, Pix11 said.

Investigators recovered bullet casings at the site, which is close to where a 6-year-old boy was shot in April. “There is a explosion of armed violence “Police Chief Mueller said at the scene.

The Mayor (D) Mike Spano He said there has been a movement in recent years to avoid severity against crime, so he called on lawmakers in Albany – the state capital – to do more to combat violence. “There is a death toll on Elm Street of those who have been shot and that is unacceptable,” he said.

“We want to make sure there is a balance between social justice and keeping our streets safe,” Jay Jacobs, chairman of the New York State Democratic Party, said last week, warning fellow congressmen not to approve new state laws that may be perceived as conducive to impunity or crime.