May 13, 2020 | 8:27 pm

Until the cut of May 13, solidarity loans to companies registered 153,316 processed requests, of which 132,827 have already been met, resulting in the dispersion of 3,320 million pesos.

The most benefited sectors are service activities, among which are restaurants and hotels, followed by the commercial sector, companies in the transformation and construction industry, which total 114,636, that is, 86% of total loans scattered.

Impact before COVID-19

Graciela Márquez, Secretary of Economy, highlighted in a press conference that they are working on the closing of the quarterly figures on exports, in which they foresee to have downward results due to the suspension of activities, despite the fact that the commercial exchange with countries was not limited neighbors like the United States.

“In Mexico the impact began before the infections,” said the head of the agency, said that this is because when Mexico was just beginning to have infections, export damages were already being perceived due to the impact that the virus generated in countries with which there are commercial agreements.

In late April, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean published a report in which it estimated that the region would see a decrease of 15% in the value of exports.

“The greatest impacts would be in the countries of South America, which specialize in the export of primary goods and, therefore, are more vulnerable to the decrease in their prices. For its part, the value of exports from Central America, the Caribbean and Mexico will suffer the impact of the slowdown in the United States economy. Mexico will also be hit by the fall in the price of oil, ”the report highlighted.