Four games will have an audience this weekend

05/12/2021

On at 21:21 CEST

EFE

The Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, announced on Wednesday that four matches of the next LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank days will be public.

Specifically, Rodríguez Uribes said that the First Division matches that will have spectators will be Valencia-Eibar and Villarreal-Seville, belonging to a thirty-seventh round that will be played in its entirety on Sunday. Both at 6.30 p.m.

Castellón-Ponferradina and Lugo-Mirandés will be the LaLiga SmartBank matches that will have an audience. Both are played on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The following day of LaLiga Santander, the thirty-eighth and last of the championship, the matches Elche-Athletic, Levante-Cádiz and Celta-Betis will be able to have public.

“This we have to go game by game. In real time. Today is a situation and it seems that we are going to improve and the approach is that it will be broader “Uribes said.

“They are not all the games, but it is a significant sample of taking the step of listening to LaLiga and the fans to set the course,” added the Minister, who reported that the public is limited to the territories in Phase 1 of the pandemic .