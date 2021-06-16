Four friends arrested for robbery and beatings of a guard at a Walmart store in New York



The four suspects.

Photo: Nassau County Police / Courtesy

Four female Brooklyn (NYC) residents were arrested at a Long Island Walmart store after they allegedly attempted to steal items and beat a security officer.

On Sunday afternoon, the suspects allegedly tried to leave the establishment without paying and when a security officer approached them, the women were enraged and two of them they hit the 51-year-old man in the face, according to Nassau County Police Detectives.

Sada Stricklin (25), Fantasia Hall (23), Michelle Freeman (28) and Shariel Stith (27) were arrested and charged with theft for improperly scanning their merchandise before leaving the store located on Green Acres Road in Valley Stream. Additionally, Stricklin and Hall were charged with assault.

The guard suffered pain and swelling and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Fox News reported.