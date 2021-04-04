Four entered in the reserve list of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021

FIA and ACO have met the deadlines and published the list of reserve vehicles for the 89th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In this way, the queen of the resistance maintains its list of registered with 62 vehicles, to which we must now add four reserve registrants. Three of these vehicles belong to the LMGTE-Am category, while the fourth would be registered in the LMP2 class. As explained, the candidatures have been ordered according to the technical and sporting quality of the competitor, the interest that fans and the media may have and lastly the commitment maintained with ACO championships outside the WEC.

Both the first and the last vehicle on the reservation list correspond to AF Corse. In the first place is the Ferrari # 62 of the Italian team, a unit that would be piloted by the trio of pilots formed by Christophe Ulrich, Simon Mann and Sergey Sirotkin. The presence of the former Formula 1 driver has been key to obtaining this position, as Sirotkin has a certain background in the test when he competed with SMP Racing in 2017 and 2019. He would now face his debut in LMGTE-Am. For its part, the other Ferrari of AF Corse, located in fourth position within this list, is # 61 in which only Francesco Piovanetti is confirmed.

The second car in the reserve list is, in turn, the only LMP2. It is the Oreca 07-Gibson with team number # 27 Algarve Pro Racing. The structure has two of the three pilots of this project confirmed thanks to the presence of Mark Patterson and Naveen Rao. Both drivers have competed with the structure, either directly or through the teams that Algarve Pro Racing supports. By last, The third car on the list is the # 59 Aston Martin from the Garage 59 team., with Alexander West as the only driver confirmed as the reigning champion of the Pro-Am Cup of the GTWC Europe Endurance Cup.

List of reserve vehicles for the 89th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans



Order No.EquipmentCategory

CarPilots

1st

# 62

AF Corse

LMGTE-Am

Ferrari 488 GTE

Christophe ulrich

Simon Mann

Sergei sirotkin

2nd

# 27

Algarve Pro Racing

LMP2

Oreca 07-Gibson

Mark Patterson

Naveen Rao

–

3rd

# 59

Garage 59

LMGTE-Am

Aston Martin Vantage

Alexander West

–

–

4th

# 61

AF Corse

LMGTE-Am

Ferrari 488 GTE

Francesco Piovanetti

–

–