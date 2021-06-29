Four Elche players will be released from the club this Wednesday

06/29/2021

The franjiverde outfit returns to work on July 5 and there is a lot to decide and plan for next season. At the moment, the club from Elche has not strengthened its ranks, and there are four players who will be released from tomorrow, June 30: Dani Calvo, Antonio Barragán, Nuke Mfulu and Víctor Rodríguez.

Barragan, with 27 games played, and Dani Calvo, with 23, have had a great role during the season, especially in the final stretch of the championship, andthe intention of the coaching staff is to count on them, but the two players have not yet received a concrete proposal to continue in the entity.

On the other hand, Victor Rodriguez Y Mfulu, who were part of the team that achieved promotion to First, have not received a renewal offer, so they will not continue in the entity.

As for the Colombian Johan mojica, loaned by Girona, the club has until June 30 to execute a purchase option that, except for surprise, will not be effective as it is considered expensive, while, Elche, Yes maintains interest in continuing one more year with Argentine goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, free after leaving Tottenham.

Elche’s preseason begins next week and all negotiations must have the approval of the largest shareholder, Argentine Christian Bragarnik, who is the one who sets the pace of all negotiations.