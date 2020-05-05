A researcher from the University of Missouri (United States) has identified thatfour antiviral drugs,including remdesivir, a drug originallydeveloped to treat Ebola, are effective in inhibiting the replication of the coronavirus caused by Covid-19.

Kamlendra Singh and her team used computer-aided drug design to examine the efficacy of remdesivir, 5-fluorouracil, ribavirin, and favipiravir in treating the new coronavirus. Based on their findings, all four medications were effective in inhibiting, or blocking,coronavirus RNA proteinsto make genomic copies of the virus.

“As researchers, we have an obligation to look for possible treatments since so many people are dying from this virus. These antiviral drugs, if they prove to be effective, have some limitations. But in the midst of a global pandemic,it is worth examining them furtherBecause, based on our research, we have reason to believe that all of these drugs could potentially be effective in treating Covid-19, “explains Singh, whose work has been published in the journal ‘Pathogens.’

SARS-CoV-2, like all viruses, can mutate and develop resistance to antiviral drugs. Thus,more evidence is neededin a laboratory setting and in patients to better assess how the proposed treatments interact with the virus RNA polymerase.

“Our goal is to help physicians by providing options for possible treatments and ultimately contribute to improving the health outcomes of patients suffering from infectious disease. As researchers, we are simply playing our part in fighting the pandemic.” , aim.

