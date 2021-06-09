Four Doral Police Officers Suspended Due to Federal Investigation

Four Doral police officers were suspended from their positions after being the subject of a federal investigation.

So far, no further details have been indicated about the investigation, however, some local sources provided information to Local 10 News and assure that these officers are accused of requesting and receiving fraudulent loans from the Paycheck Protection Program ( PPP) in February and March of this year.

Pablo Rodríguez, Jorge Gallardo, Mauro Oliveira and Reserve Officer Osvaldo Castillo, are the official officials who are under federal investigation.

It was verified that there is an online record where it is observed that Pablo Rodríguez was approved for a loan for $ 1,069 in March.

“According to policy, we are not in a position to confirm or deny the existence of such investigations,” the FBI agency commented.