Four different cities for the first concentration of the selection of this 2021

03/09/2021 at 11:19 CET

The activity of the League barely allows us to see that in fourteen days the international break will take place in the First division of this year 2021. An appointment for which everything is practically already organized by the coach Luis Enrique. He is scheduled to announce his first list of the year on Monday, March 15.

An intense concentration because it will be marked by the three trips that you will have to make in a matter of nine days. To the point that the coach plans to only be in the Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas on the first day of concentration scheduled for Monday 22. That day the internationals will be summoned in the capital of Spain and it will be where they will carry out the first preparatory session of the concentration. The intention is that on Tuesday they will also remain in the capital of Spain and it will be Tuesday when the first trip will take place. The internationals will travel to Granada because the first of the matches is scheduled there against Greece at the Estadio de los Cármenes. It will be on Wednesday 25 (at 8:45 pm).

Spain will initially stay in the Andalusian city at the end of the match and start a trip to Greece on Saturday where it will play the second of the two qualifying matches. As is customary in Luis Enrique, he prefers to train in the same city where he has played before wearing down the players with a trip back to the Ciudad del Fútbol. More when on Saturday they will embark on a trip to Georgia where on Sunday 28 they have the second of the commitments. Once completed, the expedition is scheduled to return to Spain. But it will be back to the Andalusian community. On this occasion to Seville since the last match against Kosovo will be held at the Cartuja Stadium.

Because, as we anticipated in SPORT on February 23, the Spanish government has authorized the RFEF so that this meeting can be played in Spain. This authorization, as we explained then, responds to the situation of this former Serbian province and its recognition of independence by the Spanish government. Situation that could have resulted in an extreme case that the meeting had to be held in a neutral country. But the government has given the go-ahead that the clash can be held in Spain and not have to look for a neutral venue for the celebration of the same. A decision that, however, does not imply the recognition of the existence of Kosovo as a state. Let’s not forget that in May 2019 the UEFA Executive Committee decided that teams that do not want to play against Kosovar clubs or national teams in their territory could organize their home matches on neutral ground.