Four days before UFC 264, Conor McGregor shares threatening voice memo addressed to Dustin Poirier

We will not know for sure until the conference this Thursday, but everything indicates that “the Conor mcgregor»From before is back.

Days from UFC 264, the ex-champion of the 145 and 155 pounds of the UFC shared a threatening voice memo addressed to his opponent this Saturday, Dustin Poirier.

“Dustin, you chorlito head.” I’m going to get you, stupid head Peasant fool.

McGregor will look to win the trilogy after suffering the first TKO loss of his career at the hands of the former interim champion earlier this year.

Things for this third chapter got personal after Poirier publicly revealed that McGregor failed to deliver on the $ 1 million donation he had promised to his charitable foundation, The Good Fight Foundation.

Since then they have both talked openly about how they will beat the other, with McGregor reaching the point of anticipating that ‘The Diamond’ will pay for everything he has said.

UFC 264 takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

