Four days after the death of Felipe, the queen attends her first public event

The queen organized a ceremony to recognize Count Peel, who has formally retired from his role as Lord Chamberlain, whose office organizes royal ceremonies.

The monarch and the royal family are still in a period of mourning, however, will continue to fulfill their duties, as long as they are appropriate to the circumstances.

Getty Images (WPA Pool / Getty Images)

The event took place inside Windsor Castle so the queen was not seen by the people. The monarch accepted the insignia and wand of the office of her former royal assistant.