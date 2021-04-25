Four-cylinder Porsche 718 Spyder debuts in China

A novelty at the Shanghai Auto Show, the Porsche 718 Spyder debuts at the great Chinese fair, taking advantage of the brand’s 20th anniversary in the Asian country. The compact roadster is presented in a unique style, accompanied by a four-cylinder turbo engine. A basic but very sporty version.

The new Porsche 718 Spyder four-cylinder is yet another of the great novelties of the sports brand at the Shanghai Motor Show. A model to conquer Chinese lovers of high performance, the most basic but no less sporty of the 718 range despite its four-cylinder engine.

Like the 718 Cayman T, the roadster has also shone at the big Chinese event with the unique appearance that characterizes it. the humps positioned behind the head restraints integrated into the seats. The heir to the 550 Spyder, the most sophisticated racing unit from Porsche in the 50s, and the 718 RS 60. The premiere of the Porsche 718 Spyder in China is also part of the act of appreciation of the firm to the country, where they are already 20 years of presence in the Asian giant, and the most important in sales figures.

The most basic four-cylinder Porsche 718 Spyder makes its debut in China

The Porsche 718 Spyder is recognizable by the humps behind the front seats

The compact roadster is recognizable by its distinctive silhouette and your folding canvas roof. The headlights are darkened, composed of four cardinal points of LEDs for daytime running light, while the dipped and high beam functions have xenon lamps. The taillights are also darkened, providing a more exclusive and sporty touch, lighting by means of LEDs and reproducing the four cardinal points of the front.

The 718 Spyder also features the “Sport Design” package as standardIncluding specific side skirts, the alloy wheels are 20 inches, the two rear exhausts feature glossy black trim, and the automatic rear spoiler is retained. On the inside, the new 718 Spyder boasts a unique personality, with sports seats with 14-way power adjustment, a multifunction steering wheel in GT design, the “Sport Chrono” package and special details such as a burgundy red and black leather upholstery. The same color scheme as the canvas roof, two options in the special ‘Spyder Classic’ package.

The 718 Spyder for China has a well-known engine, the Volkswagen Group’s 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder, with a maximum output of 300 hp and a maximum torque of 380 Nm. Unlike the Cayman T of the same architecture, this is offered only with the PDK 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. A combination with which it reaches 100 km / h, from standstill, in just 4.7 seconds and reaches 270 km / h. Its price? 738,000 yuan.

The interior of the Porsche 718 Spyder features a large-diameter GT-styled steering wheel