Four crew members of a ship in Vigo, hospitalized by the Indian strain

Ship in Vigo with covid patients. (Photo: EFE)

Four crew members of the Prometheus Leader ship, docked in Vigo, are hospitalized for coronavirus out of the total of seven infected on board by the Indian variant, according to the latest balance the Sergas, the body that manages hospitals and public health centers in Galicia.

Last week a coronavirus outbreak was detected on the boat that already affects 7 of the 22 crew members and the four hospitalized patients are stable, according to Sergas.

On Sunday a 52-year-old man felt unwell while he was quarantined inside the ship while this Monday another patient was detected positive after a PCR test, so both were hospitalized, thus joining the other two admitted last week, 28 and 67 years old.

The Microbiology service of the Álvaro Cunqueiro de Vigo Hospital confirmed last Saturday that three members of the ship’s crew were carriers of the Indian variant of the coronavirus, called B1.617 subvariant 2, which is sensitive to the vaccine.

Nationals of India and the Philippines

The Singapore-flagged Prometheus Leader has a crew of Indian and Philippine nationals, some of whom were recently in New Delhi and flew to London to join the ship that departed from the British port of Southampton, south of England.

Since last week the ship has been moored in the port of Vigo with the quarantined crew on board and must be kept until at least May 10, unless the shipowner decides to replace the crew and continue its route.

