Four Colombian drivers will race this weekend on the tracks of the world

Sebastián Montoya and Nicolás Baptiste in F4 Italia

The drivers Sebastián Montoya, from Escudería Telmex Claro, and Nicolás Baptiste, will be this weekend in the second round of the Italian Formula 4 Championship at the Misano circuit, in a day with three races, two on Saturday and one on Sunday. each 30 minutes plus one turn.

Santiago Mejia

Santiago Mejía Jaramillo also runs in Misano

The pilot Santiago Mejía Jaramillo runs this weekend the third date of the Italian Sport Prototype Championship at the Misano racetrack. A day that includes the dispute of two races of 25 minutes plus one lap, each. On Saturday, June 5, in the morning, the classification for the first race will take place and in the afternoon the race one will take place. On Sunday morning the second test is run.

Leonardo Quesada

Quesada in the second valid of the RACE championship

The Colombian driver Leonardo Quesada disputes this weekend the third date of the Spanish Touring Car Championship-RACE at the Jarama Circuit, near Madrid, in what will be the second outing for the national. Quesada drives a Renault Clio III, prepared by SMC Junior Motorsport and will face two sprint races of 25 minutes each, both on Saturday afternoon, June 5.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is ​​run

On the weekend, Formula 1 arrives at the Baku circuit, which returned to the calendar after it had been canceled in 2020 due to the effects of the pandemic. At this circuit comes as leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull, with only 4 points of advantage over Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Hamilton is the driver with the highest number of victories in this Grand Prix. Can the German team recover from the disaster of the previous race? The race will take place at 7 a.m. Colombian time.

