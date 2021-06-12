Four co-leaders in the absence of a day in Scandinavia

The Swedish Caroline Hedwall this Saturday she remained at the head of the mixed Scandinavian tournament, of the European Golf Circuit, although now she shares the first place with another woman, Alice hewson, and with two men, Rhys Enoch and Jason Scrivener, all at twelve under par.

The donostiarra Adrian Otaegui, tied for fifth place with a total of 205 strokes (eleven under par), he is the best-ranked Spaniard. Sebastián Rodríguez and Pep Angles they share sixteenth with seven under par. Maria Hernandez ranks 41 with -5 and Nuria Iturrioz 46 with -4.

A double bogey on the penultimate hole ruined his hitherto advantage Hedwall, 32 years old and a professional golfer since 2010, on his pursuers on the table.

The Swede, who had presented cards of 67 and 64 the first two days, needed 73 in the third, one on par for the Vallda club in Gothenburg (Sweden).

Next to Hedwall share head of the tournament the welsh Rhys Enoch, which today ended in 66; the australian Jason scrivener (66) and the English Alice hewson (69).

Hedwall She aspires to achieve this Sunday the sixteenth victory of her career, which includes six tournaments on the European women’s circuit. It was also third in 2015 in the ANA Inspiration, one of the five ‘majors’ of the LPGA.

A single stroke from the leaders is a quintet made up of Otaegui, Englishmen James Morrison and Ashley Chesters, the australian Scott hend and the scotch David drysdale.