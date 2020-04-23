Four bouts and Jon Moxley announced for AEW Dynamite. Next week the program is loaded with fights and the presence of the champion.

Four bouts and Jon Moxley announced for AEW Dynamite

Next week’s AEW Dynamite show has taken shape tonight with confirmation of the two semi-final bouts for next week.

In what has been announced as a double main event, next week we will see Cody face Darby Allin in what will be the third fight between the two in the company. Allin defeated Sammy Guevara and Cody Shawn Sperar to reach this semifinal.

The second semifinal will face Dustin Rhodes who defeated Kip Sabian tonight in a match where Dustin’s career was at stake, against Lance Archer, who in last week’s program defeated Colt Cabana in the first round.

The AEW champion, Jon Moxley will also be on the show Where surely he gives us the first hints about who can be his rival for the next PPV, Double or Nothing on May 23.

Brodie Lee will face Marko Stunt after Lee was staring at Stunt after today’s match with Justin Law on today’s show.

Finally it has also been announced at the end of tonight’s show that Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc will team up next week to take on The Best Friends in NO DQ combat.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!